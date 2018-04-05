General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.96%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. General Mills updated its FY18 guidance to $3.08 EPS.

General Mills stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,208.64, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. General Mills has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut General Mills from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray lowered their price target on General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

General Mills declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $517,492.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

