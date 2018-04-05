Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect General Motors (GM) Stock Price

Media headlines about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. General Motors earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the auto manufacturer an impact score of 45.3571953686284 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of analysts recently commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Motors from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Vetr upgraded General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.24 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Nomura set a $45.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.65.

General Motors stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.13. 8,310,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,645,018. The firm has a market cap of $51,828.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 billion. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

In related news, insider Barry L. Engle II sold 50,443 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,269,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas S. Timko sold 8,461 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $355,869.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,809.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,294,848 shares of company stock worth $1,600,664,861. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

