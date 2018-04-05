Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($36.50) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($29.48) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($25.27) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,242.17 ($31.47).

Get Genus alerts:

LON:GNS opened at GBX 2,330 ($32.71) on Tuesday. Genus has a 12 month low of GBX 1,652 ($23.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,597 ($36.45).

In other news, insider Karim Bitar sold 35,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($32.71), for a total transaction of £834,209.90 ($1,170,985.26).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/genus-gns-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-peel-hunt.html.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc is an animal genetics company, which provides farmers with genetics that enable them to produce animal protein, in the form of meat and milk. The Company’s segments include Genus PIC, Genus ABS, Genus Asia, and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment is engaged in porcine sales business, excluding Asia, and serves porcine customers in North America, Latin America and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.