Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LEXEA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LEXEA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 501,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Liberty Expedia worth $22,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Expedia by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Liberty Expedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Expedia by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 54,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Liberty Expedia by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Expedia by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEXEA opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $58.20.

In other Liberty Expedia news, Director Robert R. Hammond sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $45,072.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Expedia

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Expedia, Inc (Expedia) and Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding). The Company’s segments include Bodybuilding and Expedia. Bodybuilding is an Internet retailer of sports, fitness and nutritional supplements. Expedia provides travel and services to leisure and corporate travelers in the United States and abroad, as well as various media and advertising offerings to travel and non-travel advertisers.

