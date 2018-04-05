Geode Capital Management LLC Has $38.06 Million Stake in FICO (NYSE:FICO)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in FICO (NYSE:FICO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of FICO worth $38,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. increased its stake in FICO by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 53,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in FICO by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in FICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in FICO by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 316,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FICO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FICO in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of FICO in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

FICO opened at $167.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4,907.02, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.28. FICO has a one year low of $125.71 and a one year high of $179.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FICO (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.04 million. FICO had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that FICO will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

