Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells $549,694.28 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director George Demetri sold 5,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $549,694.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,020.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $5.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.09. The company had a trading volume of 133,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,892.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.97. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.98 and a quick ratio of 15.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.79% and a negative net margin of 691.30%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $82.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on patients with genomically defined diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. It focuses on crafting drug candidates that provide clinical responses to patients without adequate treatment options. It has developed a small molecule drug pipeline in cancer and a genetic disease.

