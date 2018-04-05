George Weston Limited (WN) Director Robert John Dart Purchases 1,000 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Robert John Dart purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,540.00.

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$103.55 on Thursday. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$100.62 and a 1 year high of C$125.67.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.41 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.44%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th.

WN has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$119.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$142.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$115.00 to C$111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$119.83.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited is a holding company engaged in food processing and distribution business. The Company, through its two operating segments, Weston Foods and Loblaw, holds cash, short-term investments and a direct investment in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Weston Foods operating segment includes a fresh bakery business in Canada, and frozen, artisan style bakery and biscuit businesses throughout North America.

