Insider Buying: George Weston Limited (WN) Insider Acquires 150 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) insider Rashid Wasti acquired 150 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$104.24 per share, with a total value of C$15,636.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Wednesday, March 21st, Rashid Wasti bought 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$104.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,676.50.

On Monday, March 12th, Rashid Wasti sold 6,116 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.85, for a total value of C$647,378.60.

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$103.55 on Thursday. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$100.62 and a 12-month high of C$125.67.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.41 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 6.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WN. Barclays upped their price target on George Weston from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Monday, March 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on George Weston from C$119.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, March 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on George Weston from C$115.00 to C$111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on George Weston from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$119.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: George Weston Limited (WN) Insider Acquires 150 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/george-weston-limited-wn-insider-rashid-wasti-acquires-150-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited is a holding company engaged in food processing and distribution business. The Company, through its two operating segments, Weston Foods and Loblaw, holds cash, short-term investments and a direct investment in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Weston Foods operating segment includes a fresh bakery business in Canada, and frozen, artisan style bakery and biscuit businesses throughout North America.

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.