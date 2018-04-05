Gfinity PLC (GFIN) Insider Neville Roderick Upton Acquires 166,666 Shares of Stock

Gfinity PLC (LON:GFIN) insider Neville Roderick Upton acquired 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.92 ($28,074.00).

Shares of LON GFIN opened at GBX 10.75 ($0.15) on Thursday. Gfinity PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 14.23 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 36 ($0.51).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gfinity in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

About Gfinity

Gfinity plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in e-sports business. The Company is a provider and broadcaster of e-Sports competitions; both off-line events typically staged from the United Kingdom’s e-Sports arena in Fulham, London and online events hosted on Gfinity.net. It is a provider of complete end-to-end e-Sports solutions, including the bespoke Tournament Builder Application, which is for Xbox One users, allowing e-Sports users to create and manage their own e-Sports competitions; Gfinity TV, which is the Company’s own online television Player, giving the viewers control over their viewing experience, and Gfinity Tournament Client for personal computers (PC), which provides anti-cheat technology and also provides matchmaking and tournament entry for users.

