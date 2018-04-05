Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.25% of Gibraltar Industries worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,567,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 430,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 83,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $34.65 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1,074.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $258.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

