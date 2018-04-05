Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gilat Satellite Networks to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. 1,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.90. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and telecommunication companies.

