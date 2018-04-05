Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Benito Masi sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total value of C$449,400.00. Also, insider Eric Ralph Lehman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.00, for a total value of C$580,000.00.

GIL stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$37.60. 403,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,655. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$35.21 and a 1-year high of C$42.18.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of C$830.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$804.95 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shapewear. The Company operates through two segments: Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes undecorated activewear products.

