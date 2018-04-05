Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $4,675,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,201,543.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $2,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,934 shares of company stock worth $33,847,101 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96,158.94, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.80 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Vetr downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.35 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

