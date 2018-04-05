John Francis Cogan Sells 5,833 Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $437,591.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Francis Cogan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

On Friday, March 16th, John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $467,164.97.

On Monday, March 12th, John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $472,064.69.

Shares of GILD opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96,158.94, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “John Francis Cogan Sells 5,833 Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/gilead-sciences-inc-gild-director-sells-437591-66-in-stock-updated.html.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.