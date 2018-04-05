AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 413.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,906,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,425,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,841,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,571,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,037,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,581,000 after acquiring an additional 258,005 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 19,159,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,604,000 after acquiring an additional 464,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,430,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,162,949,000 after acquiring an additional 116,780 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.80 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Vetr lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.35 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

Shares of GILD opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95,363.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $401,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,282.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James R. Meyers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $8,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,934 shares of company stock valued at $33,847,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

