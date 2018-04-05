Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Bought by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,309 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 470.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 98,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Vetr cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $681,585.63, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $97.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,778 shares in the company, valued at $16,254,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

