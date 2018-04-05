Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $38.38. 391,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3,196.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $41.24.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 11.46%. equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director James M. English sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $205,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company provides commercial banking services. As of January 26, 2018, it provided banking services from 146 locations in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Washington, through its bank subsidiary, Glacier Bank (the Bank). It offers a range of banking products and services, including transaction and savings deposits, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

