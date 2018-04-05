Gladius Token (GLA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,857.00

Gladius Token (CURRENCY:GLA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Gladius Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00004905 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, Gladius Token has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gladius Token has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $12,857.00 worth of Gladius Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00692272 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00182038 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035021 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041287 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Gladius Token was first traded on October 29th, 2017. The official message board for Gladius Token is medium.com/@gladiusio. Gladius Token’s official Twitter account is @gladiusio. The official website for Gladius Token is gladius.io.

Gladius Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Gladius Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gladius Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gladius Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

