Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post sales of $25.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.16 million to $25.98 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $22.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $25.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.28 million to $109.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $113.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $103.20 million to $123.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.54). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “long” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, CEO David Gladstone purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 466,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 21,200 shares of company stock valued at $373,196 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOD stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,460. The firm has a market cap of $493.37, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing primarily office and industrial properties. The Company also makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. As of February 15, 2017, the Company owned 95 properties totaling 10.9 million square feet in 24 states.

