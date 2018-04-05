GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from BNP Paribas

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at BNP Paribas in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($21.90) price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 1,775 ($24.92) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($24.71) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS set a GBX 1,550 ($21.76) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($27.02) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($24.71) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,548.64 ($21.74).

GSK stock traded up GBX 24.60 ($0.35) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,420 ($19.93). The company had a trading volume of 10,167,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,235.20 ($17.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,724.50 ($24.21).

In related news, insider Victoria Whyte sold 5,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,295 ($18.18), for a total value of £67,327.05 ($94,507.37). Also, insider Patrick Vallance sold 14,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($18.50), for a total value of £184,809.96 ($259,418.81). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 591 shares of company stock valued at $756,678 and sold 23,765 shares valued at $31,152,709.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

