GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. UBS reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.37.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $97,392.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 130.63%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 87.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,074,642 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,998,000 after buying an additional 1,811,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,825,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,749,000 after buying an additional 1,318,012 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,416,927 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,727,000 after buying an additional 569,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 504.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,419 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after buying an additional 504,419 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,388,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,708,000 after buying an additional 457,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

