Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,048 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Anadarko Petroleum worth $18,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APC. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,895 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,012 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

APC opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $31,523.24, a P/E ratio of -30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

APC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/glenmede-trust-co-na-decreases-holdings-in-anadarko-petroleum-co-apc-updated-updated.html.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.