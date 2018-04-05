Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 3,857 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,957,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $828,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,016,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $255,736,000 after purchasing an additional 143,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,630,584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $217,166,000 after purchasing an additional 386,931 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,900,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $124,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,059,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Vodafone Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.76.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

