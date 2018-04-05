Alan M. Silberstein Sells 5,900 Shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $697,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,620.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE GPN opened at $110.42 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $76.47 and a 12 month high of $118.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $17,383.69, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.39 million. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.00%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Global Payments to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Capital International Investors grew its position in Global Payments by 39.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,678,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,522,000 after buying an additional 752,962 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 807,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,951,000 after buying an additional 254,315 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $23,161,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,043,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Global Payments by 102.2% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 393,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,361,000 after buying an additional 198,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

