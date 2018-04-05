Global X Management Co. LLC Buys 2,133 Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 19,159,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,604,000 after acquiring an additional 464,609 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 86.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,217,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205,983 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,424,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,617,000 after acquiring an additional 586,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,407,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,910,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026,015 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96,158.94, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $401,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,282.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,376,112.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,934 shares of company stock valued at $33,847,101 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vetr downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.80 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

