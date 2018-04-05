Glu Mobile (GLUU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $5.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.01.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.51 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 41.28% and a negative net margin of 34.02%.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Gordon S. Lee sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $27,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 4,428.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 238,327 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 371.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 696,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 548,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 120,550 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 898,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 86,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

