GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.22. Approximately 570,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 881,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

GLYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on GlycoMimetics to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm has a market cap of $657.21, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 3.43.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 354,697 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. AXA acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,579,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

