Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Insider Buys 4,300 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) insider Gmt Capital Corp purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,040.00.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp purchased 11,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,849.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Gmt Capital Corp purchased 6,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,020.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Gmt Capital Corp purchased 12,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,560.00.

GTE stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.50. The company had a trading volume of 651,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,748. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.41 and a 12 month high of C$3.75.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$161.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.56 million. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 31.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 151,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1,810.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 208,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 197,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 173,178 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 242,140 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.60 to C$4.80 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.76.

Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company focuses on onshore oil and gas properties in Colombia, and also own rights to oil and gas properties in Brazil and Peru. Its segments are Colombia, Peru and Brazil based on geographic organization.

