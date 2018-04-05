Visa (NYSE:V) Holdings Reduced by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates lowered its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.7% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $16,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $119.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243,946.98, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 12 month low of $88.13 and a 12 month high of $126.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on V. ValuEngine raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Visa (NYSE:V) Holdings Reduced by Godsey & Gibb Associates” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/godsey-gibb-associates-sells-5072-shares-of-visa-v-updated-updated.html.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.