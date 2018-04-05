Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $84,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Microsoft stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.82. 8,098,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,441,289. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $690,748.44, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,928,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

