Gold Pressed Latinum Market Capitalization Reaches $63,849.00 (CRYPTO:GPL)

Gold Pressed Latinum (CURRENCY:GPL) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Gold Pressed Latinum has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Gold Pressed Latinum has a market cap of $63,849.00 and $794.00 worth of Gold Pressed Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Pressed Latinum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.78 or 0.04426590 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00051609 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00020509 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00647212 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00028796 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00078899 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00057110 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032109 BTC.

About Gold Pressed Latinum

GPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt Jane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 27th, 2013. Gold Pressed Latinum’s total supply is 256,527 coins. The official website for Gold Pressed Latinum is www.scificrypto.info/gpl/index.htm.

Buying and Selling Gold Pressed Latinum

Gold Pressed Latinum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Gold Pressed Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Pressed Latinum must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Pressed Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

