Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €92.00 Price Target

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €92.00 ($113.58) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a €95.00 ($117.28) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase set a €100.00 ($123.46) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($143.21) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($120.99) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($141.98) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.32 ($123.85).

FRA:MRK traded up €0.88 ($1.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €78.10 ($96.42). The company had a trading volume of 779,485 shares. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($94.57) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($141.98).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien provides products in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck tumors, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone disorders, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and thyroid disorders; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and biosimilars for oncology and inflammatory disorders.

