Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Symrise (SY1) a €54.30 Price Target

Goldman Sachs set a €54.30 ($67.04) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($71.60) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.50 ($80.86) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($79.01) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.78 ($83.68).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €63.38 ($78.25) on Monday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($70.32) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($90.72).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

