Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,203,886 Shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,202,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.46% of Platform Specialty Products worth $41,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Platform Specialty Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 19,786.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,988,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,610 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Platform Specialty Products during the 4th quarter worth about $1,309,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 4,422.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 672,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Platform Specialty Products alerts:

PAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

PAH stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,687.31, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $14.82.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.56 million. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,203,886 Shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/goldman-sachs-group-inc-buys-1203886-shares-of-platform-specialty-products-corp-pah-updated-updated.html.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers plating products that are used to plate holes; electroless nickel products, which are applied to various metal and plastic surfaces; electronic assembly materials for use in the electronic market and residential boiler systems; final finishes that are used on printed circuit boards; circuit formation products for surface preparation; oxides, which are used in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards; semiconductor materials and packaging products; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Platform Specialty Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platform Specialty Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.