Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Cedar Fair Entertainment (FUN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Cedar Fair Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.16% of Cedar Fair Entertainment worth $42,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cedar Fair Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $77.00 target price on Cedar Fair Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Ouimet sold 2,000 shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total value of $129,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,357.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew A. Ouimet sold 4,000 shares of Cedar Fair Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $270,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,625,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FUN stock opened at $64.80 on Thursday. Cedar Fair Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56. The firm has a market cap of $3,549.80, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.02.

Cedar Fair Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.81. Cedar Fair Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,855.11% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair Entertainment will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Cedar Fair Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

