OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Holdings Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180,137 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of OGE Energy worth $39,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after buying an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in OGE Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 572,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after buying an additional 54,243 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 419,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 32.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,780,000 after buying an additional 154,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 81,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director Peter D. Clarke bought 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $6,414.56, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

