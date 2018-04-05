Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396,017 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.82% of Electronics For Imaging worth $38,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFII. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,558,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Shares of Electronics For Imaging stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1,199.46, a PE ratio of 101.93, a PEG ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $255,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,213,920.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $768,960. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics For Imaging, Inc is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services.

