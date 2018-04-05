Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs by 450.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs during the third quarter worth $200,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $252.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Goldman Sachs has a 12-month low of $209.62 and a 12-month high of $275.31. The stock has a market cap of $93,965.05, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.78. Goldman Sachs had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs will post 21.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Goldman Sachs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

In other Goldman Sachs news, insider David M. Solomon sold 21,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.65, for a total value of $5,773,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $4,395,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,548 shares of company stock worth $22,064,172 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo set a $330.00 price target on Goldman Sachs and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Vetr cut Goldman Sachs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.36 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.79.

Goldman Sachs Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

