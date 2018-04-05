Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (GER) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 614,813 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.83% of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $4,707,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the third quarter worth about $971,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000.

In related news, insider Matthew Cooper bought 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $89,055.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ganesh Jois purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $47,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 28,850 shares of company stock worth $186,406 over the last 90 days.

Shares of GER opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in master limited partnership (MLP) and other energy investments.

