GoldPieces One Day Trading Volume Reaches $842.00 (CRYPTO:GP)

GoldPieces (CURRENCY:GP) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. GoldPieces has a market cap of $62,937.00 and $842.00 worth of GoldPieces was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldPieces has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One GoldPieces coin can currently be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.22 or 0.04445810 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001429 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012850 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007059 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015850 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012670 BTC.

GoldPieces Profile

GoldPieces is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 9th, 2015. GoldPieces’ total supply is 1,220,161 coins. GoldPieces’ official website is goldpieces.net. GoldPieces’ official Twitter account is @Gold_Pieces and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldPieces Coin Trading

GoldPieces can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase GoldPieces directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldPieces must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldPieces using one of the exchanges listed above.

