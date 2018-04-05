Golem (GNT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.52 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. Golem has a market capitalization of $162.15 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002873 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Huobi, Tux Exchange and CryptoDerivatives. In the last week, Golem has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,262,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. “

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Heat Wallet, Huobi, Bitfinex, Tidex, Tux Exchange, Mercatox, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Abucoins, Liqui, Cryptopia, Gate.io, CryptoDerivatives, Exrates, Poloniex and Upbit. It is not possible to purchase Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

