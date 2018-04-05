Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Insider Sells $1,097,974.12 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 8,068 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $1,097,974.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,709 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $212,309.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,743. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $26,300.40, a P/E ratio of -99.24 and a beta of 1.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $582.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.41 million. equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Workday by 6.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Workday by 12.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Workday by 10.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 435,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Workday by 260.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Workday from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $92.50) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

