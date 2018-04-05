Goodomy Price Reaches $0.0038 (GOOD)

Goodomy (CURRENCY:GOOD) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Goodomy has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Goodomy has a market cap of $1.74 million and $14.00 worth of Goodomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goodomy token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00607000 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006133 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00097820 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Goodomy Profile

Goodomy (CRYPTO:GOOD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. Goodomy’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,541,580 tokens. Goodomy’s official Twitter account is @GoodKarmaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goodomy is goodomy.com.

Goodomy Token Trading

Goodomy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Goodomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goodomy must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goodomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

