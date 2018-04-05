Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 59,500 Shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,865,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,500 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 1.19% of Goodyear Tire and Rubber worth $92,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire and Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6,281.31, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Goodyear Tire and Rubber has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $36.74.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Goodyear Tire and Rubber had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire and Rubber will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

GT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire and Rubber from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

About Goodyear Tire and Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

