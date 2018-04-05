GoPro (GPRO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Vetr

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was upgraded by Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on GoPro from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase downgraded GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded GoPro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of GPRO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,319,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $662.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.20. GoPro has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.19 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $62,850.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,562.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon S. Zezima sold 14,966 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $83,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in GoPro by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the period. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

