Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $2.47 Million Position in Apache Co. (APA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,412 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 142,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 9.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,392,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,784,000 after acquiring an additional 125,819 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 2.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,934,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,574,000 after acquiring an additional 34,172 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group set a $35.00 price target on Apache and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 price target on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apache from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.07.

NYSE APA opened at $38.25 on Thursday. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14,495.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.13, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Apache had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Apache’s payout ratio is 416.67%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

