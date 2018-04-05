Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Fifth Third Bank (FITB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bank by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bank by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bank by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bank by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 43,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bank alerts:

In other news, EVP Aravind Immaneni sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark D. Hazel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $246,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,553.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,033,127. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $32.28 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bank has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $21,262.09, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bank had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bank will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bank in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Fifth Third Bank (FITB)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/gotham-asset-management-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-fifth-third-bank-fitb.html.

Fifth Third Bank Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.