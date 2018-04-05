Graco Inc. (GGG) Receives $49.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.67 target price on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,817. Graco has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7,901.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. Graco had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other Graco news, VP Karen Park Gallivan sold 27,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $1,305,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,223.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $1,242,588.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,595. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,002,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,202,000 after buying an additional 9,529,107 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Graco by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,907,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,513 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Graco by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,025,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,578,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,347,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,175 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

