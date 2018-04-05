Graft (GRFT) Price Hits $0.0192 on Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Graft has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $26,535.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Graft Profile

Graft’s total supply is 905,386,655 coins and its circulating supply is 167,744,693 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is not currently possible to purchase Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

