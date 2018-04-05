Granite (GRN) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

Granite (CURRENCY:GRN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Granite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Granite has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Granite has a total market cap of $0.00 and $10.00 worth of Granite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00695036 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00182850 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035727 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00042214 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Granite Coin Profile

Granite’s official website is www.granitecoin.com.

Granite Coin Trading

Granite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Granite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Granite must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Granite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

